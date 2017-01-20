See the most-shared Facebook brand posts from last week

Rounding into the final week of January, winter has officially set in and many people begin to yearn for the sunshine back. The brands that had the most shares on Facebook last week sympathize. Visit Florida, Oregon Zoo, Lowe's and Jimmy Buffet’s hotel chain Margaretaville deliver posts that inspires daydreams of sunnier times.

Unmetric, a social-media intelligence firm, uses an analytics platform to track brands with the highest amount of engagement for posts.

Here are the brand posts that received the most shares on Facebook last week:

Visit Florida

As Florida's official tourism service, Visit Florida's goal is to get people to the beach. And since the state stays warm in the winter, the cold season is the best time to get the word out that it is possible to enjoy a beach vacation in the wintertime. In this simple meme, Visit Florida reminds us that we should be laying on a beach instead of freezing in our offices. The post received 20,320 shares, 17,000 reactions and 577 comments.

Oregon Zoo

In a video that saw 12,556 shares, Oregon Zoo shows us there's no need to hibernate- the snow can be just as inviting as a pool. In this video post we watch as elephants frolic in the snow and slid in the shush. The post also generated 601,930 video views, 23,000 reactions and 1,300 comments.

Lowe’s

Roads can get dangerous in the winter. On it's Facebook account, Lowe's shares tips about diy projects to make lives a little easier. Last week, Lowe's shared one of these #lowesfixinsix tips to get cars unstuck from snow. The post received 11,269 shares, 36,000 reactions and 1,500 comments.

Margaritaville

With a sassy pineapple wearing shades, Margarittaville communicates what a majority of people want to do- leave the chill, grab a fruity drink and relax in the sunshine. The post saw 1,858 shares, 13,000 reactions and 178 comments.



Avocados From Mexico

In a video post last week that saw 6,290 shares, Avacados From Mexico teaches viewers how to make a "wintery" lobster roll with plenty of avacado. The brand partnered with Tastemade for the hyperlapse video and links out to its site for the full recipe.The post, which also got 1.7 million vidoe views, 9,800 reactions and 1,500 comments, teases, "Dreaming of summer seafood?"