McDonald's awards World Cup brief to Leo Burnett London

Be the first to comment
by Omar Oakes Added 13 hours ago

The fast food chain has expanded its relationship with the agency after awarding Leo Burnett its global sports sponsorship activity for the 2018 World Cup.

The Publicis Groupe, which works on McDonald’s UK business, won the account for the fast-food giant’s FIFA World Cup sponsorship after pitching against other roster agencies.

It follows the agency’s global McDelivery win, in which Leo Burnett is creating advertising for McDonald’s home delivery service internationally. The UK agency also won that business after a pitch against fellow roster agencies We Are Unlimited, the dedicated Omnicom agency for McDonald’s in the US, and DDB Sydney. 

For the World Cup business, Leo Burnett has been tasked with developing a global communications campaign that will roll out for the tournament, which kicks off in June 2018.

The campaign will aim to strengthen the emotional connection and relevance with consumers. 

Steve Hill, senior director, global brand, at McDonald’s, said: "[Leo Burnett’s] deep understanding of our brand over many years has helped develop a strong strategic and creative platform for our global activation."

This article originally appeared on Campaign UK.

Tags

GET YOUR CAMPAIGN DAILY FIX

The latest work, news, advice, comment and analysis, sent to you every day

register free

Follow us

@Campaignliveus CampaignUS

Trending on Campaign

To change advertising, you must begin with the people

To change advertising, you must begin with the people

My career in 5 executions: Huge's Jason Musante

My career in 5 executions: Huge's Jason Musante

New ANA report finds 'transparency concerns' in production process

New ANA report finds 'transparency concerns' in production process

Brand Superfan of the Week: Papa John's Pizza's Carolina Williams

Brand Superfan of the Week: Papa John's Pizza's Carolina Williams