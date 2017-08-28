McDonald's awards digital innovation work to Publicis.Sapient and Capgemini

After a year of pitches and negotiation, McDonald’s has chosen Publicis.Sapient and tech consultancy Capgemini to provide technology innovation services like mobile ordering and customer-centric applications for the fast food giant.

The Publicis/Capgemini partnership beat out Accenture, HCL and other "large consulting and technology players" for the contract, according to Publicis Groupe CEO Arthur Sadoun.

"We will be part of the team deploying and maintaining their restaurant and digital technology solutions, including kiosk ordering, web applications, mobile order and pay, that help put the customer at the center of McDonalds' business," he said in an internal memo to employees. HCL will also work on tech initiatives like home delivery, table service and internal digital services for use in the restaurant’s kitchens.

Sadoun touted the win as evidence that Publicis’ reorganization over the last year has been effective, citing the Power of One philosophy that pools resources across the holding company network, as well as investments in technological capabilities.

"Like many of our clients, McDonald's is working to advance their business against the backdrop of so much change being driven by the new digital landscape," he said in the memo. "They are taking bold steps to place experience, digital and technology at the very heart of their organisation. It is exactly what you'd expect from one of the great companies of our time and we are thrilled to be a part of it."

The news is the latest in McDonald’s-related wins for Publicis. Last month, Leo Burnett London won the $100 million McDelivery home delivery account, and two weeks ago the agency won the chain’s World Cup brief, all of which help to ease Leo Burnett's loss of the $1 billion U.S. McDonald’s account last year to Omnicom.

Capgemini will open a global digital retail center in Chicago near McDonald’s corporate headquarters in Des Plains, Illinois to better service the account.