Kevin Roberts returns after gender comments controversy with new chairman role

Be the first to comment
by Simon Gwynn Added 33 hours ago

Saatchi & Saatchi's controversial former global chief executive and chairman Kevin Roberts has been appointed by PR company Beattie Communications as chairman.

Roberts resigned from the Publicis Groupe agency last August after comments he made in an interview with Business Insider about gender diversity provoked a storm of criticism.

In the new role, he will coach Beattie’s senior team and help grow Beattie and its suite of boutique marketing offerings, Only, internationally.

Laurna Woods, chief executive of Beattie Group, said: "We are delighted to have recruited one of the world’s most inspirational business minds to help us expand in the UK, North America and Australasia."

In the interview last July, Roberts claimed that the gender diversity in advertising debate was "over," and that if there was a shortage of women in senior leadership roles, it was because women did not have the same kind of ambition as men.

The following day, his comments were disowned by Publicis Groupe chief executive Maurice Lévy, and he was placed on leave, with a statement from the Groupe calling his views "unacceptable." He resigned four days later.

In a TV interview last month, Roberts said his comments had been misunderstood and taken out of context.

Beattie pointed out that seven members of its 10-person leadership team were women.

Roberts said: "Beattie is a creative communications consultancy with enormous potential to grow internationally.

"We are an integrated marketing and communications company with foundations in PR, marketing, creativity, content, technology and data. We have no plans to become a traditional advertising agency."

Tags

GET YOUR CAMPAIGN DAILY FIX

The latest work, news, advice, comment and analysis, sent to you every day

register free

Campaign Jobs

Thousands of jobs across advertising, creative, marketing and media

Follow us

@Campaignliveus CampaignUS

Trending on Campaign

How CMO Mauricio Vergara is making Bacardi relevant, even after the ball drops

How CMO Mauricio Vergara is making Bacardi relevant, even after the ball drops

What CES really means for advertising

What CES really means for advertising

In Minneapolis, ad agencies partner to foster a diverse creative community

In Minneapolis, ad agencies partner to foster a diverse creative community

The 5 CES products marketers need to know about

The 5 CES products marketers need to know about

RSS FEEDS