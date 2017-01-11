The internet laughs at Yahoo's name change to 'Altaba'

by Ilyse Liffreing Added 21 hours ago

The 22-year-old brand name may disappear after Verizon acquisition.

Today the internet learned that Yahoo plans to change its name to Altaba. And it laughed—loudly.

In a security filing on Monday, Yahoo said that once its $4.8 billion purchase by Verizon Communications is complete, the company will change its name to Altaba and CEO Marissa Meyer and other directors will be stepping down.

People online and several publications quickly misconstrued the information to mean that the entire Yahoo company will drop its name. And they weren’t impressed.

However, Verizon is only buying the media giant’s core businesses, including its email service, sports verticals and some apps. The holding company’s remaining assets, including Yahoo’s multibillion-dollar stake in Chinese company Alibaba, will be branded as Altaba, which, according to The Wall Street Journal, is a combination of the words "alternative" and "Alibaba."

Amidst the confusion, people took to Twitter to jab at the new name, as if the original didn’t sound ridiculous enough. Here are the top 13 tweets that made us yahoo!

