The inside story on The Daily Show's Trump Twitter Library

Company: Comedy Central

Campaign: The Daily Show Presents: The Donald J. Trump Presidential Twitter Library

Agency: Pop2Life

Duration: June 15–18

President Donald Trump’s tweets are no longer just the random musings of an (orange) reality-show star. They’re now a part of history.

To commemorate Trump's social media misadventures, Comedy Central and "The Daily Show with Trevor Noah" created a pop-up presidential library focused on his most talked about tweets.

Strategy

Planning for the campaign began in February 2017 and was a collaborative effort between Comedy Central and producers at The Daily Show.

The idea behind the library was to create a tongue-in-cheek activation which would highlight the commander-in-chief's entertaining and often contradictory statements on his favorite social outlet. A major objective was to drive media coverage leading up to and during the activation.

"Media targeted was a blend of national and local outlets," explained Renata Luczak, VP, corporate communications at Comedy Central. "The dual goals were to drive awareness and attendance to the actual library via local media and drive awareness and tune-in for The Daily Show itself via coverage in national media."

The Comedy Central team worked closely with Pop2Life, a brand experience agency that helped with creative elements and event execution. The brand also wanted to create an interactive experience on The Daily Show website.

On social, the campaign team looked to use branded channels and paid media to help get word out about the library. The PR team created the hashtag #DailyShowLibrary.

Tactics

The campaign was officially announced via press release on March 28.

The brand issued another press release on June 13, the weekend prior to the activation, announcing the location and hours of the space. The release led to media coverage in Entertainment Weekly, Rolling Stone, Nylon, and New York Magazine.

On June 15, Trevor Noah announced the Twitter Library as part of a segment during the show and invited fans to come visit the space. The clip was posted to various brand-owned social channels.

Friday: The Daily Show Presents: The Donald J. Trump Presidential Twitter Library opens at 11AM at 3 W. 57 St. Nice pic.twitter.com/gPsjCWSKUX — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) June 16, 2017

"The actual brick-and-mortar library was located in New York City at 3 West 57th Street near Fifth Avenue, conveniently just a stone’s throw from Trump Tower," said Shawn Silverman, VP, brand marketing and events at Comedy Central.

Comedy Central also held a press event to introduce the library to media outlets. Noah was on hand to speak and media members were given tours of the space led by show correspondents Jordan Klepper and Hasan Minhaj.

The library was open June 16-18, free of charge to the public. Due to massive attendance, visiting hours at the library were extended.

Due to popular demand, the #DailyShowLibrary will remain open tonight until 10pm. Sunday hours: 10am-7pm. pic.twitter.com/vBmTEDVWTu — Comedy Central (@ComedyCentral) June 17, 2017

A campaign page on The Daily Show website featured a 360-degree video tour of the library, a "Get Your Trump Nickname" generator and an interactive "The Commander in Tweet" game.

Throughout the weekend, the campaign team posted content on social channels to help drive attendance.

The Donald J. Trump Presidential Twitter Library is officially OPEN. Today thru Sunday. 11am-7pm. 3 West 57 St. NYC. #dailyshowlibrary A post shared by The Daily Show (@thedailyshow) on Jun 16, 2017 at 7:36am PDT

Results

While the Comedy Central could not provide an official headcount for how many people visited the Twitter Library, the space was at capacity from the moment it opened on June 16 and had four hour wait times for fans to get in.

Posts on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook about the Trump Library led to 480,000 engagements, measured through likes, retweets, shares, and comments. There were over 30,000 mentions on social using #DailyShowLibrary.

The press event on June 15 resulted in local media coverage from NY1, WPIX, Fox 5 NY, 1010 WINS, CBS 880 AM, New York Daily News, Metro, amNY, and Gothamist. Outreach efforts to national media drove coverage in The Washington Post, USA Today, Los Angeles Times, Time, HuffPost, Forbes, Business Insider and Vulture, among many others.

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah recorded its most watched month ever in terms of total viewership in June 2017.