The most important global ad stories of the week

Happy Friday. Here are some of the most important regional stories from around the Campaign global network you may have missed this week.

A look back at one of Dentsu's most difficult years

Dentsu's overwork scandal has come to a head, with president and CEO Tadashi Ishii announcing that he will step down this month. Here's a concise account of the events that led to this point.

Maltesers unveils Braille billboard in next phase of disability campaign

The Mars brand has launched a billboard in London written entirely in Braille as it continues its efforts to better represent disability in advertising.

Carat wins global Standard-Chartered media pitch

Following a six-month pitch process, the Singapore office will handle media duties across more than 60 markets.



Cannes Lions owner Ascential spins off 13 'heritage brands' for sale

Media company Ascential, which owns Cannes Lions, is separating 13 of its brands into a separate entity with a view to selling them as its strategy focuses on a smaller number of properties.

Blippar to shut Japan office after business model change

The augmented reality (AR) platform's move to a license model means local offices are no longer required. A total of 20 staff worked at Blippar’s Japan office on a full- and part-time basis.

UK lags behind emerging markets in consumer attitudes to sustainability, Unilever study finds

Just over half of shoppers in the UK feel better when they buy sustainably made products, a Unilever study has found—a far lower proportion than in India, Brazil and Turkey.

Twitter's China MD quits

Kathy Chen announced her departure in a series of tweets on New Year's Eve. She wrote that it was the right time for her to leave the company since the Twitter APAC team has been working directly with Chinese advertisers.