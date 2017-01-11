Ikea invites people to 'win at sleeping' by reclaiming the bedroom

Ikea is encouraging the nation to enjoy a better night's sleep by reclaiming the bedroom as a place of rest with a "win at sleeping" integrated campaign.

Created by Mother London, the campaign launches on Jan. 14 and creative features people preparing for bed to a dramatic voiceover as if they are elite athletes preparing for a major sporting contest.

It is designed to challenge the public to consider small changes they can make to their evening routines in order to ensure a better night’s sleep.

Creative fits in with the furniture retailer’s "Wonderful Everyday" strapline by inviting people to have a "Wonderful Everynight."

The campaign will feature 60- and 20-second spots, as well as CRM, social, PR, outdoor and digital, and will run until April 2.

The spot was directed by Jones+Tino through Stink.

Ikea UK and Ireland marketing manager Laurent Tiersen said: "Twenty-first century living brings with it increasingly busy lives and a multitude of digital distractions often leave us feeling tired, run down and unproductive.

"It’s for this reason that it’s more important than ever before we don’t leave a good night’s sleep to chance. All of us need to ‘raise our game’ and ensure we properly rest so we can start each new day feeling fresh."