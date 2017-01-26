Hyundai partners with Department of Defense for live Super Bowl spot

Hyundai and its agency Innocean are working with the Department of Defense on a Super bowl ad that will feature tributes to military personnel. The 90-second spot will be shot during the Super Bowl itself and will air in the post-gun slot, directly after the game but before the trophy ceremony.

"One thing every American has in common is a respect for our troops. If it weren’t for them, Super Bowl wouldn’t happen," said Eric Springer, chief creative officer at Innocean USA. "You wouldn’t be able to hate the team that beat your team, you wouldn’t be allowed to take a knee during the national anthem."

After a year of heated partisanship, Hyundai wanted a message with broad appeal. "This political atmosphere took over everything—every soundbite, every media moment," Springer said. "Can we just have a day where it’s not about politics? The Super Bowl is that one day where we all get to eat too much, drink too much, yell too much, laugh too much, perhaps cry too much if your team loses. Can we just be entertained too much?"

To that end, the car company and the agency are undertaking the "Operation Better" campaign, a project Springer said "has never been done before." Two teaser spots featuring Super Bowl champions Joe Montana and Mike Singletary aired last weekend.

This year's Super Bowl ad "will be a moment of utter respect for our troops," Springer added, describing the DoD as an "ideal" client. "They will move mountains, literally, for you if they need to," he said.

The ad will be directed by Peter Berg, who has extensive experience with both military and football themes, with films like "Friday Night Lights," "The Kingdom" and "Lone Survivor" to his credit. "He’s the king of bringing those worlds together," said Springer.