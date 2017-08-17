HBO attacked by hackers again

by Emily Tan Added 3 hours ago

The TV brand's Facebook and Twitter accounts have been hacked in the latest cyber threat to the company.

A group called OurMine posted from HBO's account and its network show accounts stating that it was testing HBO's security, the BBC reported.

Here is a screenshot published by the BBC of a tweet that has since been taken down.  

In early August, HBO was hit by hackers who released confidential scripts of unreleased episodes of Game of Thrones along with a ransom note for the rest of the 1.5 terabytes of material the hackers claim to have. 

Other companies that have been held to ransom include Disney and the NHS. In June, WPP fell victim to a cyber attack

This article originally appeared on Campaign UK.

