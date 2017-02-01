Gunn Report names Wieden+Kennedy most-awarded agency in the US

For the 10th year running, the US ad industry is the most awarded in the world, according to the 2016 Gunn Report, an annual index of advertising creativity that tallies wins from 45 global, regional and national creative awards.

Thirteen US agencies are ranked in the top 50 globally, including Wieden+Kennedy, the most awarded agency in the country last year, and the 7th most awarded agency worldwide. Work like "Rocket Car" for Old Spice and "Last" for Nike boosted the agency’s showing.

BBDO came in 8th on the list of most awarded agencies, falling from 1st place in 2015, while McCann and The Martin Agency tied for 14th. Grey following right behind them at No. 16.

Other US agencies that made the top 50 list are Venables Bell & Partners at No. 20, Deutsch at No. 23, Droga5, Goodby Silverstein & Partners and R/GA in a three-way tie for No. 24, Leo Burnett at No. 27, The Community at No. 32 and FCB and TBWA\Chiat\Day tied for No. 50. The US-based production company O Positive Films took first place in its category.

While the US placed first in aggregate, Adam&EveDDB in London was the most awarded agency in the world. It’s popular "Man On the Moon" Christmas ad for retailer John Lewis tied for 8th on the list of most awarded campaigns.

Colenso BBDO in Auckland and AlmapBBDO in Sao Paolo placed 2nd and 3rd among agencies, and Y&R New Zealand came in 4th on the strength of the "McWhopper" campaign, which was the most awarded campaign in the world in 2016. "McWhopper" also placed 1st among digital work and 2nd among print work, and took 1st place in the "All Gunns Blazing" category, awarded for forward-thinking work.

Behind "McWhopper," the "Tomb Raider Survival Billboard" from McCann London placed 2nd among global campaigns. "Brewtroleum" for DB Export by Colenso BBDO came in 3rd, and the animated Christmas ad "Justino" for the Spanish lottery by Leo Burnett Madrid took 4th.

REI’s "#OptOutside" campaign from Venables was 5th, and took 2nd place in the "All Gunns Blazing" category. "The Next Rembrandt" for ING by JWT Amsterdam was the 6th most awarded campaign globally.

McCann New York’s "Field Trip to Mars" for Lockheed Martin came in 7th, as well as in 3rd place among all digital work. Eighth place was a three-way tie among "Man On the Moon," Bonds Underwear’s OOH campaign "The Boys" by Clemenger BBDO in Melbourne and The Swedish Tourist Association’s "The Swedish Number" from Ingo Stockholm.

Though BBDO slipped from the top spot among agencies, the network was by far the most awarded in the world, winning the top spot for the 11th year in a row. McCann came in 2nd, up from 5th place last year. Leo Burnett slipped one spot to 3rd place and Ogilvy & Mather held steady at 4th. DDB rounded out the top 5.

For the first time, Samsung topped the list of most awarded advertisers, followed by Burger King in 2nd place, the first time the burger chain has made the list since 2010. Volkswagen in 3rd, down from 1st place last year. Microsoft came in 4th and Volvo in 5th.

To view The Gunn Report in full, subscribe to www.gunnreport.com.