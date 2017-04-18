A guide to marketing executive search

Marketing executive search is an incredibly important process for any company that needs to compete or grow. However the process is not easy without the right support. As a business process, marketing executive search is best left to the experts who have access to and know how to communicate properly with the top talent.

What is Executive Search?

In the most basic sense, executive search is the identification, recruitment, and hiring of an executive-level business leader. Typically this term is used for only the most senior-level management positions; Vice Presidents, SVPs, EVPs, Presidents and "C-Suite" positions like Chief Executive Officer or Chief Marketing Officer.

This process is much more complex and sophisticated than the hiring process of a lower-level employee. Executives can singlehandedly wield tremendous influence over the success and growth of an organization. That’s something that has only grown over time as the global marketplace has gotten more intricate and executive responsibilities have grown.

Because it’s so important to bring the right leadership and expertise into the organization at the right time, companies are willing to invest more time, capital, and resources to make a good hire. This process has become a formalized discipline exercise with the help of a top executive search firm that has access, reach and determination to get to top talent.

Executive Headhunting

A key component of effective executive search is what is commonly called "headhunting." This term is used to describe instances where a company tries to recruit a quality candidate that is already employed at another organization. Properly recruiting top talent away from a place where they are happily employed is both a science and an art. Top executive search professionals understand how to discretely approach the candidate, get their interest, and draw them away from their current employer.

What makes marketing executive search so valuable to clients is the return on investment from the process. How much more value does an "A" player add to your business over a "B" or "C" player? At this level the difference is millions of dollars per year. This is in contrast to more junior positions where the influence of each individual is more limited.

