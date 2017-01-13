GoDaddy taps Carole Irgang as SVP of brand

Just in time for the Super Bowl, GoDaddy has hired Carole Irgang as its senior vice president of brand. The job has been vacant since Will Sliger departed the company about a year ago.

The veteran marketer comes to the domain registration company from her own firm, Red Shoes Marketing, where she counted Godiva, Johnson & Johnson and LG as clients. Prior to that, she served as SVP of integrated marketing communications at Kraft Foods. She began her career at WPP’s Grey, where she spent nearly two decades, managing accounts like P&G.

Irgang’s arrival will mark the latest in a series of changes among GoDaddy’s marketing team. In 2015, CMO Barb Rechterman became the chief customer officer, making way for Phil Bienert to assume the top role. But in June 2016, Bienert resigned, and Rechterman—who’s been with GoDaddy since 1997—moved back to her former role. Irgang will report to her.

The internet company, which spent more $28.9 million in advertising during the first three quarters of 2016 according to Kantar Media, recently announced that it would be returning to the Super Bowl for the 12th time in 2017. Though Irgang doesn’t officially start her job till Jan. 30th, she was present at the shoot on Thursday.

Irgang said she was attracted to GoDaddy because "they are so interested in building on their success but doing things differently, which is something that I like to do." She hinted that the coming Super Bowl ad, from agency Bullish (GoDaddy severed ties with TBWA/Chiat/Day this year), will mark a transformation for the brand and a new product launch.

"Everybody is fairly familiar with the GoDaddy advertising in the past, certainly the Super Bowl advertising, which has been bold, outrageous, a lot of things," she said. "There are some things that are baked into the Go Daddy DNA, and you wouldn’t want to undo that."

For example, 2013’s "The Kiss," which featured an uncomfortable lip lock between supermodel Bar Refaeli and Walter the Nerd, was "smart meets sexy," she said. "This would go further with the transformation. They’re bringing more product messaging in their story as the marketplace gets more competitive. I think people will be smiling and laughing."

Red Shoes Marketing, which won the ANA’s Asian Multi-Cultural Award for its Godiva campaign in 2014, will now be led by her daughter Emily Irgang, who graduates from Syracuse University next year and has held internships at NBC News, Havas PR and Tarte Cosmetics.