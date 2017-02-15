Fight the youth: Campaign US' Digital 40 Over 40 opens for nominations

Do millennials hold a monopoly on digital skills? Is there something about turning 40 that renders a creative person useless? Can we stop with the jokes about the "old" guy in the office struggling to set the clock on his VCR?

To help bust the myth that age and technology don't mix, Campaign US is excited to announce our first Digital 40 Over 40 list, a who's who of seasoned talent making their name in interactive advertising, marketing and design.

"Advertising’s obsession with youth is getting old," said Douglas Quenqua, Campaign US editor in chief. "So enough with the 30 under 30 lists. It’s time to highlight people who are using their experience and talent to make a difference in digital now."

You can nominate someone (or yourself) by clicking here. The deadline for entries is March 8, 2017, at 6pm.

To be eligible, a nominee must work in digital advertising, marketing or design, be based in the US and have turned 40 on or before Feb. 1, 2017. The Campaign US editorial team will review all nominations and choose 40 individuals to be included on the list, which will be announced online at campaignlive.com on March 27. (Exact ages of honorees will not be revealed.)