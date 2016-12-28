Everything 'millennials shunned' in 2016, according to the media

Certain words just feel right together. "Vast majority." "Safe haven." "Widely condemned." For writers, the risk is pairing words together so automatically they calcify into cliché.

In 2016, as the media continued its fascination with the millennial generation—particularly which facets of American culture they have chosen to reject—it leaned heavily on a new phrase: "millennials shun." Apparently, reporters and headline writers have spent so much time writing about things millennials don’t like that they ran out of words to express themselves.

Here are just some of the things millennials shunned in 2016, according to the media.

Millennials shun homebuying in coastal cities

Oct. 5—Housingwire

A Frannie Mae study identified the millennial generation’s five favorite housing markets. Spoiler alert: Don’t sleep on Utah County.

Millennials Shun Big Macs: Will their tastes change McDonald’s menu?

Oct. 8—Christian Science Monitor

McDonald’s sent a memo to executives warning that only one in five millennials have tried a Big Mac.

Worried About Security, Millennials Shun Mobile Payments

Oct. 26—Entrepreneur

According to a VocaLink survey, one in four millennials stopped using their mobile phones to make payments due to security concerns.

Millennials Shun Credit Cards After Getting Denied

Oct. 27—Pymts.com

A study found that six out of 10 millennials who are declined for credit do not apply again for at least 12 months.

Tech-savvy millennials shun supermarkets for e-commerce

Oct. 29—The Australian

Millennials prefer shopping online to grocery stores.

Marlboro Black Lures Millennials Who Shunned Cowboy Image

Nov. 28—The Wall Street Journal:

Millennials didn’t dig the Marlboro Man, but the American Spirit generation is ready to embrace the company’s Black label branding

Millennials shun pensions—but why are they all property mad?

Feb. 19—Financial Times

Millennials are more likely to put their money down for a home than place their money into retirement pensions.

Cash-Strapped Millennials Shun Financial Advice

May 10—Morningstar

University students in London (millennials!) talk about whether they would pay a professional to help them plan their retirement (They would not.)

Millennials shun active managers

June 16—Financial Times

Millennials choose to rely on index trackers over active managers.

Millennials shun ‘old-school’ television for the likes of YouTube

July 4—The Japan Times

Also known as the "cord-cutters, " millennials prefer shorter, talent-driven videos to traditional TV shows.

Millennials Shun Three Meals, Snack Routinely

July 13—Candy and Snack Today

Millennials don’t eat three meals a day. Obviously.