Disney uses Twitter to send 'Beauty and the Beast' roses to movie fans on Valentine's Day

by Ilyse Liffreing Added 3 hours ago

The holiday-themed promotion will include fan interaction with the cast.

Undoubtedly, what draws people to Disney's "Beauty and the Beast" is the unlikely romance between Belle and the enchanted prince, watching it unfold before a bewitched rose wilts down to its stem.

Valentine's Day is a natural opportunity for Disney to promote its upcoming live-action version of the beloved animated movie. The company is launching an interactive campaign on Twitter this afternoon. Beginning at 1 p.m. ET, fans in select markets can tweet #BeOurGuest to send "Beauty and the Beast"-themed roses to a special Valentine.

Once fans tweet the hashtag, they will receive a prompt asking them to direct message the address for delivery. The promotion will continue throughout the day as long as supplies last, and will be handled by fan experience agency Fooji.

The giveaway, available in major cities such as Los Angeles, New York and San Francisco, is a collaboration with Luxe Bloom, a flower delivery brand, which worked with Disney to create its own original "Beauty and the Beast" glass-preserved roses that consumers can also purchase for $55. Fans in Los Angeles and New York also have the opportunity to win tickets to the premiere of the movie on March 17.

Disney is also offering fans the opportunity to interact directly with the cast on Twitter for Valentine's Day. "Beauty and the Beast" @beourguest tweeted out a call-to-action on the platform. Fans can tweet Emma Watson (Belle), Dan Stevens (Beast), Josh Gad (LeFou) or Luke Evans (Gaston) to receive a special Valentine's Day message.

Evans will also be hosting a Twitter Q&A on Tuesday using the hashtag #AskLukeEvans.

Here is the latest trailer for the film coming to theatres on March 17:

