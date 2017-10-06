Dannon sacks star endorser Cam Newton after sexist comments

Yogurt company Dannon said on Thursday that it is "shocked and disheartened" by Cam Newton’s sexist comments towards reporter Jourdan Rodrigue as it cut ties with the Carolina Panthers star quarterback.

Michael Neuwirth, Dannon’s senior director of external communications, said that the company made the decision on Thursday morning to end its deal with the football star as an endorser for its Oikos Greek Yogurt brand. Newton has worked with Dannon since 2015.

The company said Newton’s comments were sexist and disparaging to women in an emailed statement.

"It is entirely inconsistent with our commitment to fostering equality and inclusion in every workplace," the statement said. "It's simply not OK to belittle anyone based on gender. We have shared our concerns with [Newton] and will no longer work with him."

Allison+Partners is helping Dannon with communications on the matter.

Newton was taking questions from the media on Wednesday, when Jordan Rodrigue, who covers the Panthers for the Charlotte Observer, asked how he feels about wide receiver Devin Funchess being more physical on passing plays.

Newton responded by laughing and said, "It's funny to hear a female talk about routes."

Here's the video of Cam Newton saying "it's funny to hear a female talk about routes" pic.twitter.com/hd9Kg4CCeu — Carlin & Reese (@CarlinReeseWIP) October 4, 2017

Rodrigue replied on Twitter, "I don't think it's 'funny' to be a female and talk about routes. I think it's my job."