Campaign US drafts global creative council to review Super Bowl ads

by Campaign Staff Added 6 hours ago

Creative leaders from the US, Europe, Asia and Middle East to vote on the best and worst of Super Bowl LI.

The Super Bowl may be the defining American advertising event, but it increasingly plays to a global audience. For the first time this year, Canadians watching the game will see the same ads as US viewers do. And with most of the ads appearing online well before kickoff, they are now being watched—and judged—by audiences far outside the US borders. 

These days, deciding which advertisers won or lost the ad game is a global sport. So to get an international perspective on advertising’s biggest night, we are asking creative leaders from around the globe to watch the game with us, vote on their favorite ads and share their candid views. 

Check Campaignlive.com on Monday, Feb. 6 to see which ads our council chose as their favorites and why. You can also share your views about the ads on the game by following us at @CampaignUS. 

Our review panel will include:

