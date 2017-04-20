Burger King asked to apologize for adding ads in Wiki entry

Burger King has been asked to apologize for adding advertising material into its Wikipedia entry.

An open letter signed by 10 editors said that the fast-food chain broke "several Wikipedia rules in the campaign."

Burger King’s Google Home campaign launched last week, featuring the "OK Google" command reading a description from the chain’s Wikipedia page. The company’s marketing team had edited the content on the page.

However, consumers were quick to add their own messages about Burger King to the Wikipedia page.

"No editor may insert advertising, marketing, or promotional material into any article," the letter said. "Our terms of use require all paid editors to prominently post the fact that they are paid, the person or company paying them, and any other relevant affiliations.

"Our conflict-of-interest guideline strongly discourages editors with a conflict-of-interest from directly editing an article, though they may propose suggestions on the talk page," the editors added.

Burger King has not responded Campaign's request for comment.