How to build a video marketing program from the ground up in 2017 without spending a fortune

Video content is among the most engaging, innovative, and results-driving marketing materials an organization can create. American adults watch about 5.5 hours of video content every day, according to eMarketer. Brands that can capture a portion of that time can viscerally connect with their audience, earn consumer favor and drive sales.

On-demand streaming, mobile viewing, and live streaming have already exploded. New video technology like VR and 360-degree video will offer more to innovative organizations. If you want to adopt video content into your marketing strategy, here's how you can get started—without committing to a huge budget.

Hardware

You could start producing video content with as little as a smartphone. But a modest investment into audio/visual equipment can dramatically improve the quality of content you're providing your audience. Never forget: you want your content to be the same quality as your brand!

