Promotional feature
MarketPro

How to build a video marketing program from the ground up in 2017 without spending a fortune

Be the first to comment
by MarketPro Added 5 hours ago

Build an elite team of video marketing masters.

Video content is among the most engaging, innovative, and results-driving marketing materials an organization can create. American adults watch about 5.5 hours of video content every day, according to eMarketer. Brands that can capture a portion of that time can viscerally connect with their audience, earn consumer favor and drive sales.

On-demand streaming, mobile viewing, and live streaming have already exploded. New video technology like VR and 360-degree video will offer more to innovative organizations. If you want to adopt video content into your marketing strategy, here's how you can get started—without committing to a huge budget.

Hardware
You could start producing video content with as little as a smartphone. But a modest investment into audio/visual equipment can dramatically improve the quality of content you're providing your audience. Never forget: you want your content to be the same quality as your brand!

Click here to see the full guide

Tags

GET YOUR CAMPAIGN DAILY FIX

The latest work, news, advice, comment and analysis, sent to you every day

register free

Follow us

@Campaignliveus CampaignUS

Trending on Campaign

Ad Council uses Pro Bowl Kiss Cam to challenge bias for Valentine's Day

Ad Council uses Pro Bowl Kiss Cam to challenge bias for Valentine's Day

Fight the youth: Campaign US' Digital 40 Over 40 opens for nominations

Fight the youth: Campaign US' Digital 40 Over 40 opens for nominations

My career in 5 executions: BBH's John Patroulis

My career in 5 executions: BBH's John Patroulis

How brands like Jeep and Airbnb get their fans to do their marketing for them

How brands like Jeep and Airbnb get their fans to do their marketing for them

RSS FEEDS