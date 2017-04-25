Brand mixology 101: The Macallan adds a twist to Masters of Photography series

Scotch brand The Macallan is mixing art with brand storytelling in its latest Masters of Photography initiative.

Steven Klein, this year’s Masters of Photography artist, created the first multimedia art piece in the Masters of Photography series, giving the brand’s marketing team and agency partner M Booth a new medium.

"The series is about positioning the craftsmanship of the brand alongside the photographers who are masters of their field, as well," said Carrie Van Es, VP of digital at M Booth. "Klein is telling the story of time, that time is the fourth ingredient when it comes to whisky. Klein came up with concept, and our job was to take it and use it to communicate about the brand."

The Masters of Photography series has been running for six years. Each year, The Macallan partners with a famous photographer for a new take on the whisky brand and releases a special edition whisky inspired by his or her work. It has worked with photographers including portrait photographer Annie Leibovitz and fashion photographer Mario Testino.

The touchable-video technology allows brands to embed points in a video that reveal information when tapped or clicked. The Macallan’s video has 13 touchable spots that reveal its story, the meaning of Klein’s work, tips on how to drink whisky, and information about the special-edition whisky created for the initiative.

The brand is promoting the video on social media, particularly Instagram. Fashion brands have mostly used the video type, layering on touchable spots to drive sales, rather than giving more information about a brand. Viewers interact more often with touchable video than other types, with consumers watching up to a minute of clips on social media, said Van Es.

"This millennial consumer [The Macallan is] trying to reach is being bombarded by clutter and messages on digital and social media for brands cut through," she explained. "We are using this technology to tell the story that lets the consumer lead the experience and lead the journey."

This story first appeared in PR Week.