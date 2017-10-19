Brand Film Festival 2018 open for submissions

The 2018 edition of the Brand Film Festival New York is open for submissions.

The festival will take place on May 3, 2018, at the Paley Center in New York. The deadline for submissions is Jan. 22. For more information go to BrandFilmFestival.com.

The chair of judges is Jae Goodman, chief creative officer and co-head of CAA Marketing, a division of Creative Artists Agency. Other jurors include Jen Dennis, head of VR at RSA Films; Tara Deveaux, CMO at BBDO New York; Andy Goldberg, chief creative officer at GE; and Eric Stern, MD and partner at Anonymous Content.

Categories include Mini-Form Fiction, Mini-Form Documentary, Short-Form Fiction, Short Form Documentary, Long-Form Fiction, and Long-Form Documentary. Those six groups have sub-categories for single entries (one film) and series entries (two to five films). Mini-Form films run up to 20 seconds, while Short-Form films are 21 seconds to 10 minutes and Long-Form Films run more than 10 minutes.

Specialty categories include Behind the Scenes, Foreign Language, Film Without Sound, User Generated, Viral, and People’s Choice: Emoji Film of the Year.

Several Craft and Tech categories will be sponsored by NAB Show. They include Direction, Screenplay, Cinematography, Animation, Editing, Lighting, Sound Design, Visual Effects, and 360, AR, VR, and Emerging Tech.

Best of the Best awards will also be awarded to the highest-scoring films.