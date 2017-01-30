#BoycottStarbucks breaks out after CEO Shultz vows to hire 10,000 refugees

by Ilyse Liffreing Added 6 hours ago

The coffee chain is seeing a backlash on Twitter after taking a strong stance on Trump's immigration ban.

Starbucks is facing a boycott after CEO Howard Shultz stood up against Donald Trump’s immigration ban. 

On Monday morning, #BoycottStarbucks began trending on Twitter with more than 30,000 tweets by 11 a.m. ET. Consumers who support Trump’s immigration ban began protesting against the company, arguing that Starbucks should be hiring American vets over refugees.

On Sunday night, Shultz vowed to hire 10,000 refugees from around the world in the next five years in reaction to President Trump’s executive order, which bars citizens of seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the country for 90 days.

In a letter to employees on Sunday, Shultz wrote: "We have a long history of hiring young people looking for opportunities and a pathway to a new life around the world. This is why we are doubling down on this commitment by working with our equity market employees as well as joint venture and licensed market partners in a concerted effort to welcome and seek opportunities for those fleeing war violence, persecution and discrimination."

In reaction to the boycott, supporters also began using the #BoycottStarbucks hashtag to stand up for the company.

Starbucks isn’t the only brand that is being bombarded online for speaking out against President Trump’s executive order, which he signed last Friday. After a multitude of Silicon Valley CEOs, such as Google’s Sundar Pichai and Apple’s Tim Cook, told their staffs they do not condone the ban over the weekend, people have been using similar boycott hashtags to criticize their positions.

So far, #BoycottStarbucks is overpowering the others. Starbucks could not be reached for comment.

The backlash demonstrates the danger awaiting brands who take sides on anything political in the current climate. Uber, Kellogg’s and Pepsi are a few brands that have faced boycotts due to CEO’s revealing their political positions. For instance, last Friday, Uber CEO Travis Kalanick said the company was willing to work with the Trump administration and soon after #BoycottUber began trending on Twitter and protestors blocked Uber’s San Francisco offices.

