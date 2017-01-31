BoycottStarbucks breaks out after CEO Schultz vows to hire 10,000 refugees

Starbucks is facing a boycott after CEO Howard Schultz stood up against Donald Trump’s immigration ban.

On Monday morning, #BoycottStarbucks began trending on Twitter with more than 30,000 tweets by 11 a.m. ET. Consumers who support Trump’s immigration ban began protesting against the company, arguing that Starbucks should be hiring American vets over refugees.

1000s of homeless veterans are starving right now on the streets - yet @Starbucks wants to hire refugees to troll @POTUS?#BoycottStarbucks pic.twitter.com/XnVPXrxWWQ — Raven (@KazeSkyz) January 30, 2017

While President Trump is working to get Americans jobs, Starbucks CEO wants to hire 10,000 refugees.



What about us?#BoycottStarbucks — Scott Presler VA (@ScottPresler) January 30, 2017

#BoycottStarbucks

We put Trump in the White House

We can Put Starbucks out of business

They want to hire refugees over Americans go 4 it! — Sandy (@sandra8301) January 30, 2017

On Sunday night, Schultz vowed to hire 10,000 refugees from around the world in the next five years in reaction to President Trump’s executive order, which bars citizens of seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the country for 90 days.

In a letter to employees on Sunday, Schultz wrote: "We have a long history of hiring young people looking for opportunities and a pathway to a new life around the world. This is why we are doubling down on this commitment by working with our equity market employees as well as joint venture and licensed market partners in a concerted effort to welcome and seek opportunities for those fleeing war violence, persecution and discrimination."

In reaction to the boycott, supporters also began using the #BoycottStarbucks hashtag to stand up for the company.

All those using #veterans as a reason to #boycottStarbucks, please stop using my military service as an excuse for your hate. #iamaveteran — Panayiota Bertzikis (@panayiotab) January 30, 2017

#boycottstarbucks I don't even drink coffee but I'm going to start. Thank you Starbucks for standing against bigotry and hate! — ashley (@Dagobabe) January 30, 2017

Im going to Starbucks to have me a venti cup of "conservative tears" #BoycottStarbucks — Fernando (@94er_) January 30, 2017

I clicked on #BoycottStarbucks thinking they did something wrong, but nope. They're doing what everyone needs to do. @Starbucks pic.twitter.com/MN1Nut62LA — Miss Beauty Biscuits (@Beauty_Biscuits) January 30, 2017

Starbucks isn’t the only brand that is being bombarded online for speaking out against President Trump’s executive order, which he signed last Friday. After a multitude of Silicon Valley CEOs, such as Google’s Sundar Pichai and Apple’s Tim Cook, told their staffs they do not condone the ban over the weekend, people have been using similar boycott hashtags to criticize their positions.

And I have never and will never own a single Apple product in my life! Lousy products made with child labor NOT in America! #BoycottApple https://t.co/HKrzCp4n3a — A Christian Vet (@AChristianVet) January 28, 2017

So far, #BoycottStarbucks is overpowering the others. Starbucks could not be reached for comment.

The backlash demonstrates the danger awaiting brands who take sides on anything political in the current climate. Uber, Kellogg’s and Pepsi are a few brands that have faced boycotts due to CEO’s revealing their political positions. For instance, last Friday, Uber CEO Travis Kalanick said the company was willing to work with the Trump administration and soon after #BoycottUber began trending on Twitter and protestors blocked Uber’s San Francisco offices.