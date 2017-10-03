Army miscues blamed for McCann dismissal from $4b account pitch

McCann won its protest of its elimination from the U.S. Army’s 10-figure marketing services RFP because technical errors in its proposal were the fault of the Armed Forces branch, according to Government Accountability Office documents released on Tuesday.

The GAO detailed the issues that caused McCann’s initial elimination, which were largely formatting related. In one instance, McCann submitted its cost-price proposal in PDF format, rather than in an Excel spreadsheet. In another, the agency did not include a specific attachment in its proposal that needed to be evaluated by another government agency. The Army also claimed it was confused about the identity of the firm, which was identified as "McCann-Erickson U.S.A., Inc., d/b/a McCann Worldgroup."

The GAO ruled in favor of McCann because the solicitation did not specifically state that a proposal could be eliminated based on formatting or technical issues without first being evaluated for its content.

"The solicitation’s evaluation criteria did not place offerors on notice that the agency simply would reject proposals without first performing a substantive evaluation," the GAO stated in its decision.

It also said that mistakes in the proposal were due to several factors, including the Army providing incorrect information, misunderstanding the proposal and not asking for clarifying information.

The GAO’s decision, issued last month with few details made public, stated that the Army should review McCann’s proposal again "in a manner that is consistent with the terms of the solicitation." It also recommended that McCann be reimbursed for its legal fees and costs related to filing the protest.

Several Interpublic Group firms work on the Army advertising account, including McCann and Weber Shandwick. The RFP, which was issued in January, is valued at up to $4 billion over the 10-year contract length.

In August, the Army extended its previous marketing and advertising contract with McCann, which the firm has held since 2005. The current pact is set to end in Sept. 2018.

"The GAO on September 19 sustained a bid protest filed by McCann-Erickson, U.S.A. Inc. and recommended that the Mission and Installation Contracting Command re-evaluate a proposal submitted by McCann-Erickson," said Daniel Elkins, deputy director of the public affairs office of the U.S. Army’s Office of Public and Congressional Affairs. "The government will comply with the GAO decision, however, because it is an ongoing source selection. Additional details cannot be disclosed."

Representatives from McCann and the U.S. Army could not be immediately reached for comment. A Weber representative deferred comment to the Army.

This article originally appeared on PR Week.