Apple to launch Search Ads in the UK

Be the first to comment
by Emily Tan Added 22 hours ago

Developers in the UK, Australia and New Zealand will be able to advertise their apps within Apple's App Store's search function from next week (April 25).

Apple has been running ads within search in the US since last October and claims conversion rates of more than 50 percent.

The company also said the average cost per acquisition is around $1 and can be as low as 50¢ for smaller advertisers.

Apple also promises that ad relevance is prioritized over adspend so that no developer can dominate search results no matter how much they are willing to pay.

The promoted apps will be marked out with a blue background (above) and are built to be relevant to the user’s search.

Based on its implementation in the US, Search Ads developers in the UK, Australia, and New Zealand will set a maximum daily budget and an overall campaign budget.

The ads use "second price auction" method whereby the party with the highest bid wins the auction but only pays the amount of the second highest bid. According to Search Engine Land, both relevance and bid price determine which ads show.

Apple creates the ad images and copy from the metadata supplied by the developer and only one ad is displayed per search.

Tags

GET YOUR CAMPAIGN DAILY FIX

The latest work, news, advice, comment and analysis, sent to you every day

register free

Follow us

@Campaignliveus CampaignUS

Trending on Campaign

The 8 new summer shows most likely to become hits

The 8 new summer shows most likely to become hits

Pornhub creates app to censor nude selfies, with hilarious results

Pornhub creates app to censor nude selfies, with hilarious results

Don't ignore the little guy, and other lessons from #NuggsForCarter

Don't ignore the little guy, and other lessons from #NuggsForCarter

How Snapchat can redeem itself in the eyes of marketers

How Snapchat can redeem itself in the eyes of marketers