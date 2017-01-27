Airbnb's Mildenhall: Where are all the dark-skinned jurors at Cannes?

Be the first to comment
by Emily Tan Added 2 hours ago

The chief marketing officer unleashed a barrage of tweets taking aim at the Cannes Lions 2017 jury president lineup.

Cannes Lions Festival has announced the first 16 jury presidents for the upcoming awards and Airbnb CMO Jonathan Mildenhall was quick to note that there were no "dark-skinned" jury presidents in the lineup at all. 

Of the 16 jury presidents, two are of Southeast Asian-Chinese descent (Ogilvy's Tham Khai Meng and Dentsu's Ted Lim) and six are women.  

It is understood that Mildenhall himself has been named a jury president, but the category he will be judging has not been confirmed. 

Campaign has asked the Cannes Lions team for comment and for the full breakdown of the remaining jury presidents. The team has responded but not been able to issue a statement as of press time.  

Tags

GET YOUR CAMPAIGN DAILY FIX

The latest work, news, advice, comment and analysis, sent to you every day

register free

Follow us

@Campaignliveus CampaignUS

Trending on Campaign

Jon Lovitz takes a spin as pitchman for Avocados from Mexico in Super Bowl teaser

Jon Lovitz takes a spin as pitchman for Avocados from Mexico in Super Bowl teaser

Watch: Skittles gets romantic for Super Bowl LI spot

Watch: Skittles gets romantic for Super Bowl LI spot

You can still buy a Super Bowl ad. Why?

You can still buy a Super Bowl ad. Why?

How I turned bitch into badass

How I turned bitch into badass

RSS FEEDS