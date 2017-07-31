7 Ways to Use Instagram for Brand Marketing Experiences

With 700 million monthly users, unparalleled engagement, and stellar storytelling capabilities, Instagram has cemented itself as the "must have" tool for brands. With actionable UGC, marketers are able to convert and track socially referred commerce as never before.

Instagram has been widely adopted by consumers and brands alike however, the question lies in whether brands are getting the most out of this highly engaging, visual platform. Discover how marketers are driving audience acquisition, increasing engagement, and optimizing sales conversions through Instagram strategies and how yours could, too.