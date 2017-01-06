My 2017 media resolution: Tony Pace

My business resolution for 2017 is to find ways to be more accessible to provide coaching and counseling to up and coming marketers.

At one time, the phrase "career path" was used with great frequency in business circles. Today, that phrase (and the concept behind it) seemingly gets much less attention. Even the executive recruiters do not mention "career path" as often.

The notion that there are certain crucial steps in the development of a senior marketing executive is less prevalent today. More often, career development is seen as a somewhat random walk.

The idea that you need to prepare for your destination job is also not in vogue. Learning on the fly or, more pejoratively, "faking it until you can make it" seems to be the default standard practice.

Philosophically, I have always believed that the objective is not just obtaining a position but flourishing in it. Relevant experience that one can draw upon improves the odds of success.

The marketing world needs strong, knowledgeable leaders. Leaders who will take an active role in shaping the standard practices in a rapidly changing marketing environment. Shaping them in a way that contributes to the growth of brands and businesses. And also shaping them so the many enterprises that contribute to marketing successes are rewarded in a manner commensurate with their contributions.

Having toiled in various capacities in the marketing fields over the years, I endeavor to make a contribution to the growth and development of future marketing leaders. I plan to do that via both traditional avenues like seminars as well as points of digital access like Twitter and LinkedIn.

Of course that means improving my Twitter skills and LinkedIn usage ... but that is another resolution.