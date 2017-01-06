My 2017 media resolution: 4A's Nancy Hill

I have found myself in several situations over the past year in which someone said something incredibly racist or misogynistic. As is usually my way, I privately called them out on it and made sure they knew that I found what they said offensive.

No more.

I have realized given the current climate in our country and our industry, that doing that privately is tantamount to condoning the behavior.

Others involved in those situations need to know that someone found it offensive.

Others involved need to know that someone spoke up.

Others involved need to know that it is not acceptable.

Others involved need to know that this industry does not tolerate this kind of thinking and its resulting behavior any longer.