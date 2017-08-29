15 brands pitch in to help Houston during Hurricane Harvey

by Sean Czarnecki Added 9 hours ago

Here is what companies across the nation and headquartered in Houston are doing to help those affected.

Hurricane Harvey, which has been stalled over the Texas Gulf Coast since Friday, has taken at least five lives. More than 20 inches of rain has been dumped in some areas, and according to media reports, more than 30,000 people ultimately could need shelter as the storm continues.

As Houston continues to experience catastrophic flooding and evacuations, brands are urging people to make donations to victims, making their own commitments toward relief efforts, and posting messages of support on social media.

Here is what companies headquartered in Houston and nearby cities are doing to help those affected…

Waste Management

BMC Software

Shell Oil Company

Downtown Houston

Southwest Airlines

University of Houston Men's Basketball team

Dallas Cowboys

And this is how brands across the nation are aiding Houston…

Home Depot

eBay

Apple Music

Starbucks

Chobani

Twitter

The Coca-Cola Company

T-Mobile

