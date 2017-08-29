15 brands pitch in to help Houston during Hurricane Harvey

Hurricane Harvey, which has been stalled over the Texas Gulf Coast since Friday, has taken at least five lives. More than 20 inches of rain has been dumped in some areas, and according to media reports, more than 30,000 people ultimately could need shelter as the storm continues.

As Houston continues to experience catastrophic flooding and evacuations, brands are urging people to make donations to victims, making their own commitments toward relief efforts, and posting messages of support on social media.

Here is what companies headquartered in Houston and nearby cities are doing to help those affected…

Waste Management

All the latest service updates for customers impacted by Hurricane Harvey can be found at https://t.co/xNYUgfDIoV . Stay safe. — Waste Management (@WasteManagement) August 28, 2017

BMC Software

Our ?? goes out to everyone in Texas, please stay safe out there! #Harvey2017 pic.twitter.com/35em9azaEj — BMC Software (@BMCSoftware) August 25, 2017

Shell Oil Company

Workers have been safely returned to shore. More on Shell's latest update for #HurricaneHarvey in the Gulf of Mexico https://t.co/jLjlRnO6ST — Shell US Storm Ctr (@Shell_StormCtr) August 25, 2017

Downtown Houston

Huge thanks 2 our neighbors, @PhoeniciaFoods for donating much needed items, including prepared foods, to the @GRBCC shelter! #HoustonStrong pic.twitter.com/xbaKLXk1dZ — Downtown Houston (@DowntownHouston) August 28, 2017

Southwest Airlines

Our hearts are with South Texas. Operations at Houston Hobby are currently closed. Please click for more info: https://t.co/ausG2f6TRH pic.twitter.com/ImMLsU8m6c — Southwest Airlines (@SouthwestAir) August 27, 2017

University of Houston Men's Basketball team

This is a challenging time for our great city, but we remain #HoustonStrong pic.twitter.com/Mip8vTB8si — Houston Men's Hoops (@UHCougarMBK) August 28, 2017

Dallas Cowboys

Join us in helping those affected by Hurricane Harvey. To make a donation, text "storm" to 51555. pic.twitter.com/Qbb4AmWIdU — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) August 27, 2017

And this is how brands across the nation are aiding Houston…

Home Depot

The Home Depot Foundation commits $1 million to Harvey relief efforts: https://t.co/RQsIwQzTnk — Team Depot (@TeamDepot) August 28, 2017

eBay

Apple Music

Help people affected by Hurricane Harvey by donating to the American Red Cross. (US only)https://t.co/FfybdIXAtg pic.twitter.com/o1V1IklnuB — Apple Music (@AppleMusic) August 27, 2017

Starbucks

Our thoughts are with all affected by #HurricaneHarvey. Join us in donating now or at any participating US store. https://t.co/hcN3l1NC6V — Starbucks Coffee (@Starbucks) August 28, 2017

Chobani

thinking of our friends & communities across Texas. Team @Chobani is loading up trucks now. time for us all to do our part.. #Harvey https://t.co/kPJxHdkZd0 — Hamdi Ulukaya (@hamdiulukaya) August 28, 2017

Twitter

Follow this list of emergency management accounts for live updates as they track Hurricane #Harvey. https://t.co/2QQLcDQwO5 — Twitter Government (@TwitterGov) August 25, 2017

The Coca-Cola Company

Looking for a way to help in the #HurricaneHarvey aftermath? We've teamed up with the @RedCross. Find out how: https://t.co/mjpTD2V7gI pic.twitter.com/AgcOqUy3Uj — The Coca-Cola Co. (@CocaColaCo) August 28, 2017

T-Mobile